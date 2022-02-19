The impact of African music is heard in every modern musical genre but it has been rare that you see artists from the continent given the recognition they deserve. This is changing with the inexorable rise and dominance of Afrobeats which, as Rolling Stone notes, is making the world listen – whether that’s Wizkid or Tems. There is a unique opportunity for everyone, African or not, to learn about how Africa has shaped the history of music, and to give the recognition so deserved when it comes to the next generation of releases.
Guitar influence
The guitar underpins every modern major genre, providing the melody and rhythm to some of the most successful modern acts, and can trace history back to the 1930s. While America was having its African-American musical revolution in jazz and blues, so were parts of Africa. Mali, in particular, has become a unique centre of music in Africa if not the world, largely due to the work of Ali Farka Touré. According to The Culture Trip, the man is sometimes reductively known as the ‘The African Bluesman’ constructed a genre and style of playing completely unique to the region but that had striking similarities to the Delta blues of the USA. It’s little surprise, given the shared backgrounds in hardship and suffering. In years past, Touré has inspired a generation of African musicians and bluesmen around the world.
Raising awareness
Not only are the African roots of modern music being recognised today, but there are specific events to try and raise the profile of African artists to a higher level. The Guardian and Julian Lloyd Webber highlight the African Concert Series in the UK, which have raised the profile of composers such as Rebeca Omordia who work extensively with classic African music. As The Guardian notes, even this has faced skepticism and funding issues; much of the work has had to be completed out of the pocket of the performers. Yet, this shows that a more receptive take is being given to classic African music, and one will continue to help educate the world.
Paying dues
The music industry is, in general, a very difficult one to succeed in. There are countless artists there, and even those who have positive record sales will still struggle without touring and merchandise, or large record label advances. This is changing, slowly, through the Chinese-owned Boomplay platform, which Quartz magazine reports has helped countless African artists get their music out to a wider audience and, crucially, to receive payment for it. Many western streaming services are well-known for their poor treatment of artists; new standards are seeking to rectify that.
The added benefit of these streaming platforms gaining more traction is the influence they can bring. More people will be aware of their availability and more people will be able to hear African music from its source. They will be able to hear the same melodies, similarities and features of African music that perhaps they never realised provided the basis for their favourite modern tracks today.