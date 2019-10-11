Afrobeat Artist ‘Temzii’ Has A New Song: Cocoa

The song Cocoa is about appreciating the love I have for women of colour, the lyrics ‘You’re Afro hair, the way your skin glows, you should know, baby you’re a ten that’s fair emphasises the undeniable melanin that stands out amongst the rest and that’s the kind of women I love the most.

My name is Temiloluwa but I go by my stage name Temzii, Born in Nigeria Lagos 1997 , raised in UK London, I started writing songs from the age of 11 just for myself as I have always enjoyed music but after numerous praise from my freestyle I did in front of a group of friends called ‘Chale it’s not that deep’, which got numerous praise from people I thought about sharing more of my music to people.

I didn’t really take music seriously as I was focusing on my studies but in 2018 I started to pursue my dream to become one of the biggest Artists in the world, I realised a song called ‘Feeling Yur Lovin’ as a comeback and the positive response reminded me I needed to push on and show what I can do. I would say my strength is my execution of sweet melodies merged with catchy & engaging lyrics. My inspiration comes from artists such WizKid, Maleek Berry & Adekunle Gold, however i have a distinctive sound that makes me different through using my versatility by fusing other genres such as RNB & UK Rap into my sound.

My ambition is to spread my music across the globe especially through Africa, but most importantly, making people smile with positive vibes through my music.

