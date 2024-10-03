AFRICOM Furthers Commitment to African Partnerships by Supporting IMET and Educating Today’s Military Leaders

STUTTGART, Germany, 03 October 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The commander of U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, furthered the command’s desire to deepen its partnerships and defense relations by empowering today’s leaders during a discussion with students attending Marine Corps University and the U.S. International Military Education and Training program on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Quantico, Virginia.

The commander of U.S. Africa Command, U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, furthered the command’s desire to deepen its partnerships and defense relations by empowering today’s leaders during a discussion with students attending Marine Corps University and the U.S. International Military Education and Training program on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024, in Quantico, Virginia.

Students, representing numerous allied and interagency partners, and sister services from the U.S. Department of Defense met with Langley to garner his insight on how they can leverage their current training to assist in strengthening relationships with our African partners while supporting efforts to build partner nation capabilities.

“Advancing relationships with our African partners is an effort that requires unification from a three-dimensional approach,” Langley stated. “Your participation in your respective program is a testament of how two dimensions of this dynamic approach – Diplomacy and Defense – marry together to strengthen our defense institutions through shared values.”

For AFRICOM, a U.S. Combatant Command whose primary mission is multilayered, opportunities to work with and educate rising leaders in allied defense organizations builds a bridge to foster interagency efforts that later assists in negating the drivers of conflict and extremism found throughout Africa’s regions.

“I cannot emphasize enough the value that’s placed on the partnerships we maintain, nurture and cultivate across the continent,” said Langley. “Having our African partners at the center and forefront of what we do solidifies our partnership and efforts to promote regional security, stability, and prosperity in Africa.”

Started nearly fifty years ago, the IMET program is an instrument of U.S. national security and foreign policy that has a purpose of promoting more professional militaries and defense cooperation between the U.S. and foreign countries through training. As the Professional Military Education proponent, Marine Corps University develops the professional competence of its Marines, other service, international, and civilian students. After completing their respective course, graduates are prepared to lead and perform more effectively in multinational environments at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of the United States Africa Command.

The post AFRICOM Furthers Commitment to African Partnerships by Supporting IMET and Educating Today’s Military Leaders appeared first on African Media Agency.