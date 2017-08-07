Africa’s Unique Markets For Multinationals In The Continent

Any company seeking to get a slice of this irresistibly delicious pie that is Africa, should know that opportunity coexists with complexity. Consisting of 54 markets – each culturally, economically, and politically unique – Africa presents a different set of challenges.

When it comes to trade, modern channels are as common as traditional ones. This means that multinationals need to address both in order to succeed. New channels include shopping malls, supermarkets, and the burgeoning e-commerce, while traditional trade is mainly dominated by open-air markets such as vendors, kiosks, and cantinas – small rooms packed with basic goods. This combination of channels can differ from country to country. For instance, South Africa’s modern trade is commonplace even in small, less developed cities, and Kenya’s modern channels are mostly dominant in major cities such as Nairobi and Mombasa.

Traditional trade also varies by market. To give an example, cantinas are more popular in Angola than anywhere else on the continent. However, Nigeria is dominated by open air markets, which offer basic goods and sometimes only provide a specific type of product. Multiple factors such as local culture, consumer preference, economics, and state of development have influence on traditional trade. These are all factors that big businesses in Africa need to consider for successful operations.