Africa’s Top 10 Destination Countries

Tourism in Africa is an important economic activity. The tourist characteristics of Africa lie in the wide variety of points of interest, the diversity, and variety of landscapes, as well as the rich cultural heritage. According to the World Tourism Organization (WTO), Africa could “more than double the number of tourist arrivals from 50 million in 2010 to 134 million in 2030.”

Approximately 57.8 million Tourists traveled to Africa in 2016, with 4.4 million more than in 2015. This is “a strong rebound, after lower performances in 2014 and 2015, following health, geopolitical, and economic problems,” summarizes WTO in its annual report published on 15 August.

An Analysis of Seat Capacity for the Top Ten International Airports in Africa, produced by ForwardKeys reveals that there has been stand-out performances from Tunisia and Egypt, which are recovering from the outcomes of the revolution, up 33.5% and 24.8%, respectively. In addition, Morocco and Tunisia received a huge boost in arrivals from China, up 450% and 250%, respectively, after they relaxed visa restrictions. The one disappointment is Nigeria, which has seen a 0.8% drop in the wake of recession in 2016, caused by a collapse in the oil price to a 13-year low.

Historic vestiges such as the Egyptian pyramids, the rock churches of Ethiopia, the South African Robben Island Prison where Nelson Mandela stayed for 27 years, or the island of Gorée in Senegal, a symbol of the memory of the slave trade in Africa, as well as safari parks and other grandiose landscapes (Victoria Falls, Sahara desert) are all assets that make the African continent an increasingly coveted tourist destination.

In addition, many initiatives have been launched in recent years to encourage more tourists to visit the continent. This includes progress in visa facilitation and regional cooperation with the introduction of e-visas and single visas. A single visa is sufficient for all member-countries of the Southern African Development Community, for example.