Africa’s Stunning Blooms for Weddings

Proteas

South Africa is the leading exporter of protea cut flowers. Since 92% of the species are in the Cape Floristic Region, these flowers are mainly found in the Western Cape. The protea is also the national flower of South Africa. According to Greek mythology, the protea was named after Proteus. Proteus was a prophetic old man of the sea, and a shepherd of the sea’s flocks. He knew all things, but disliked divulging what he knew. He could assume whatever shape he pleased in order to hide or escape from captors who wanted his insights. The protea flower therefore represents diversity, courage, change and hope. The protea isn’t usually placed in wedding bouquets, but it would make a great addition because of its strong meaning.