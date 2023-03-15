Africa’s Second Biggest Crocodile Habitat has Dried Up Completely after Failed Rainy Seasons

Lake Kamnarok in Kenya’s Rift Valley was once home to 10,000 crocodiles, second to Lake Chad in holding capacity. But the ox-bow lake has been shrinking over the years, largely due to fluctuations in weather systems. It has also been draining its water to a nearby river through a natural fissure, according to local reports. Crocodile carcasses are now scattered on its cracked floor. The few remaining crocodiles have relocated to nearby private dams, a resident told NTV television station. He said they are worried of increased human-wildlife conflict because of encroachment.

SOURCE: BBC