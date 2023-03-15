Africa’s Second Biggest Crocodile Habitat has Dried Up Completely after Failed Rainy Seasons

Top 10 News / March 15, 2023 / By

Lake Kamnarok in Kenya’s Rift Valley was once home to 10,000 crocodiles, second to Lake Chad in holding capacity. But the ox-bow lake has been shrinking over the years, largely due to fluctuations in weather systems. It has also been draining its water to a nearby river through a natural fissure, according to local reports. Crocodile carcasses are now scattered on its cracked floor. The few remaining crocodiles have relocated to nearby private dams, a resident told NTV television station. He said they are worried of increased human-wildlife conflict because of encroachment.

SOURCE: BBC

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here