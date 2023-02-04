Africa’s Only All-Female Solar Panel Assembly Plant Launched in Cape Town

The facility is the culmination of a $2.1 million investment and will produce up to 20MW of panels per annum targeting markets in the SADC. The unique wins are an all-female work force (the only one on the continent), as well as being the only German TÜV Rheinland certified small solar panel manufacturer in the world. Ener-G-Africa (EGA) is one of the leading manufacturing energy companies in South Africa and Malawi, with a multi-disciplinary team focused on the development of sustainable energy solutions with distribution warehouses in Sub-Saharan African countries. The company’s work entails building and distributing efficient cookstoves as well as cookstove parts for rural areas in Africa. It is proud to manufacture and sell green and efficient gasifier stoves for the continent’s urban community whilst also producing renewably sourced biomass pellets as a cost-efficient fuel source. The company works to produce and supply top-quality solar products for the domestic and regional market all over Africa from Cape Town, South Africa. With both Hybrid and off-grid systems it has the perfect solar solution for all its clients’ needs as each system is designed to be tailored to meet the needs of each individual customer.

