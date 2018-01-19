Africa’s Next Generation of Health Leaders

Hello my name is Dr. Ola Brown. I’m a medical doctor I’m a trainee pilot and I’m the founder of West Africa’s first indigenous air ambulance service the Blind Octus Nigeria. I decided to start flying doctors Nigeria actually quite early on in medical school and when my youngest sister died because she couldn’t get to hospital a long time, that was when I really thought that I could make a real difference not just by going into the NHS in England and practicing medicine but perhaps trying to make some kind of difference where my sister actually died and that was the reason why I decided to start. So a very long time ago, but the company actually started almost 10 years ago now and we’ve been running for almost a decade. I started very early on in my career in business and it’s been a great journey so far.

My greatest challenges have actually been like the struggle to improve myself the struggle to be a better leader, to be a better communicator, to be a better storyteller, to be a better manager, to be the best person I could possibly be and reach my potential in the shortest possible time. I think those have been my greatest struggles and still are and probably my greatest struggles because your organisation is always a reflection of you. The way your staff behaves and then really reflection of the way you have behaved so the better person I become the better organisation I can run, so a lot of my effort is concentrated on me; how I use my time, how I communicate, how I learn, how I develop myself and that’s always a challenge.

Overcoming that particular challenge of self-discipline and learn that lifelong learning is a lifelong journey, I think that when you stop learning you stop living but the ways I’ve managed it is having a really good set of mentors, changing myself mentors I’ve evolved. Sometimes you outgrow your mentors having really diverse people to speak to always hanging around people that are smarter than me, continually reading, continue taking courses, and encouraging all of my people to do the same thing and I think also measuring my time, measuring my activity, measuring my output has also helped me.

My long-term dream is that nobody in Africa dies because they’re at the wrong place at the wrong time, the whole aim of an air ambulance is getting the right medical patient at the right medical facility within the right time frame and I’d like that to be a reality for every person on the continent.