Africa’s Most Mesmerizing Lodge Interiors                                     

Like giant birds’ nests tucked into the trees, the six Forest Villas that make up Wilderness Bisate at Volcanoes National Park are simply breathtaking. The lodge seamlessly blends modern luxury with organic Rwandan culture, creating a sophisticated ambiance that exudes elegance from every corner. La Residence is a luxurious boutique hotel located in the heart of Franschhoek, South Africa’s wine country and lovingly referred to as the gourmet capital. The spectacular hideaway is reminiscent of a Provencal home on the outside, and when you venture inside, your jaw is sure to drop thanks to the decor reminiscent of a stately manor. Situated in the heart of the Okavango Delta, Sandibe Okavango Safari Lodge is a beautiful eco-lodge that blends seamlessly into the surrounding landscape of wild palms and gnarled fig trees. Nestled on the banks of the Zambezi River, Mpala Jena is a luxurious tented camp that offers guests a truly unique experience. Located on the beautiful island of Benguerra, Kisawa Sanctuary is a stunning eco-resort that combines traditional Mozambican design with modern luxury.

