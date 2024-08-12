Africa’s Leading Venture Capital Firm Founders Factory Africa Rebrands To 54 Collective

54 Collective establishes a new era of venture capital in Africa, offering up to $500,000 in equity and non-dilutive capital and value-add support for its founders.

Today, leading African venture capital firm, Founders Factory Africa (FFA), has announced its rebrand and name change to 54 Collective, evolving its business model to better support transformative technology ventures across the continent through catalytic capital and value-add support through its Venture Success Platform.

54 Collective, builds on its exceptional track record of investing in and scaling early-stage ventures in Africa. The new name, 54 Collective, reflects the firm’s ambitious pan-African vision, aspiring to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses to serve all 54 African countries.

The firm is a commercial-first investor and embeds impact in everything it does. 54 Collective invests in ventures from idea to Pre-Series A stage by offering catalytic capital, and value-add support through its Venture Success Platform.

“Our catalytic capital and value-add support to founders, through our Venture Success Platform, signifies our evolution and ongoing mission to support entrepreneurs across Africa and enable them to build without boundaries to drive commercial and impact returns. Our name change to 54 Collective communicates our continued commitment to African founders. We are more supportive than ever of unlocking opportunities for entrepreneurs and ensuring a level playing field for youth and women founders,” commented 54 Collective CEO Bongani Sithole.

Investment strategy

54 Collective, offers equity and non-dilutive capital up to a total of $500k, enabling founders to scale their ventures across the continent. To break barriers of access, female founders receive an additional $150k, to their male counterparts, in the form of a non-dilutive capital.

The Venture Success Platform is made up of a team of highly experienced venture specialists who provide tailored support. This is in the form of product, growth, commercial relationships, business strategy, talent, technology and data to build ventures for scale. The team also ensures that founders have access to the right funding by preparing them for investor readiness, investor access, fundraising strategies, unlocking debt and impact capital. The Venture Success Platform empowers founders to succeed globally by facilitating networking and community building opportunities.

This unique combination of significant funding and comprehensive support distinguishes 54 Collective as the only Venture Capital firm in Africa offering early-stage founders with the highest amount of catalytic capital and support from the largest Africa-based venture capital team with over 70 staff members in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and the UK.

The firm has evolved from investing only in the Agtech, Fintech, and Healthtech sectors to being sector-agnostic in its investments, supporting more founders across many sectors on the continent. ​​54 Collective helps founders navigate complex challenges to achieve commercial success and make an impact on the continent through economic growth and job creation.

In 2023, Founders Factory Africa was named one of the top venture capital investors in Africa, with an active portfolio of over 50 ventures across 10 countries. To date, the firm has supported more than 70 ventures across Africa and helped its portfolio startups to raise nearly $140 million in follow-on capital.

A future of empowerment

With seven of the world’s fastest-growing economies in Africa, the continent’s venture capital sector is rapidly expanding, with $6 billion invested annually. However, this represents less than 1 percent of global venture funding, indicating a significant unmet need for smart capital.

“We are pursuing opportunistic investments in different sectors across the continent where there are uniquely large opportunities for startups to scale and create sustainable impact in these sectors. Our goal is to invest in 105 startups across Africa in the next five years, enabling entrepreneurs to provide solutions to the continent’s biggest challenges and transforming lives and industries,” concluded Sithole.

The firm is well on its way to achieving many of its five-year goals which range from enhanced financial inclusion, improved healthcare access, and creating dignified and fulfilling work to creating a gender forward portfolio. 54 Collective is targeting a portfolio where 50% or more of its startups are founded by women. Currently, from the 17 investments made between January 2023 and July 2024 in its portfolio, 45% of them are founded by women. The firm’s investments are also creating social economic impact in the wider economy. For example, Asaak, a vehicle asset financing company has improved financial inclusion for over 11,000 bodaboda drivers. An impact study uncovered that 79% of these drivers improved their quality of life significantly and 80% increased their income after receiving credit from Asaak.

Speaking on the significance of the brand evolution and future ambitions, 54 Collective’s Executive Chairman and UTOPIA CEO Roo Rogers said, “54 Collective is a powerful economic and social force in the African economy. It is anchored with strong roots on the continent and exceptional network and reputation across the globe. Together with our sister funds, we continue our mission to redistribute investment and knowledge pathways towards a more inclusive, relevant, and equitable future for the Global South.”

54 Collective’s vision is to create a future where African entrepreneurship drives generational progress and prosperity across the continent. The firm’s new name, catalytic capital, and value-add Venture Success Platform offering, marks a new era for the venture capital ecosystem. 54 Collective is redefining investing across Africa, enabling its founders to build without boundaries and solve some of Africa’s biggest challenges.