Africa’s Largest Producer of Cement Shut Down Over Taxes

Top 10 News / October 9, 2022 / By

Dangote Cement Plc shut one of its plants in Nigeria’s central Kogi State after government agents sealed the premises over alleged unpaid taxes. The state government sent its agents to takeover and seal the plant, the company said in a statement. Dangote Cement is taking measures to address the situation, which led to several of its staff sustaining injuries, it said. The company owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has 48.6 million tons production capacity, with operations in 10 countries. The Obajana plant is the largest of Dangote’s three factories in Nigeria with 16.25 million-ton capacity. The building material maker’s share price closed unchanged at 245 naira per share on Friday.

SOURCE: BLOOMBERG

Media Partners Upcoming Events

MWC Africa

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here