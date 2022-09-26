Africa’s Largest Air Cargo Operator Bags Two Prestigious Awards at Air Cargo News Awards

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services was named Cargo Airline of The Year and Best Cargo Airline for Africa in the presence of cargo leaders from across the globe. Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew, thanked voters and said that the company is very proud of the vote of confidence of its global partners and customers. “We give high regards to our cargo operations and strive to provide our customers the best the industry has to offer, and it is a great reward to know our efforts are appreciated. We will continue to be our customers’ reliable cargo service provider with unparalleled service excellence,” Tasew said. Global cargo players including freight forwarders, ground handlers, general and cargo sales agents cast their votes online where Ethiopian came out on top. The air cargo network operator was a finalist in three categories.

