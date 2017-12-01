Africa’s Journey to the 2018 FIFA World Cup

NIGERIA

Nigeria definitively secured its qualification for the 2018 World Cup after its victory (1-0) over Zambia in Group B. The winning goal was scored by Alexis (Alex) Iwobi in the 73rd minute.

It is quite an achievement. Even before the final game against Algeria, this particular match against Zambia was enough to ensure the team’s qualifying ticket for Russia next summer. In addition to the matches of 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, and 2014, this will be the 6th World Cup that Nigeria has the opportunity to participate in. Being the only undefeated team in this Group B, Nigeria has also preserved its unbeaten title on its land in the World Cup playoffs for 36 years.

Nigeria collected 14 points, which exceeded Zambia’s 8 points, Cameroon’s 7 points, and Algeria’s 2 points.

Here is the journey of the Green Eagles to reach the world Cup: