Africa’s Journey to the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The Journey is real for Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia

It is official that Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia are the five African teams chosen to represent Africa in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held from June 14th to  July  15th in Russia.  The five teams secured their place after a long, two-year competition.

Africa journey to world cup

Here is a closer look at the journey of the five teams to the world cup:

NIGERIA

Nigeria definitively secured its qualification for the 2018 World Cup after its victory (1-0) over Zambia in Group B. The winning goal was scored by Alexis (Alex) Iwobi in the 73rd minute.

It is quite an achievement. Even before the final game against Algeria, this particular match against Zambia was enough to ensure the team’s qualifying ticket for Russia next summer. In addition to the matches of 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, and 2014, this will be the 6th World Cup that Nigeria has the opportunity to participate in. Being the only undefeated team in this Group B, Nigeria has also preserved its unbeaten title on its land in the World Cup playoffs for 36 years.

Nigeria collected 14 points, which exceeded Zambia’s 8 points, Cameroon’s 7 points, and Algeria’s 2 points.

Here is the journey of the Green Eagles to reach the world Cup:

First Round

  • 13-11-2015  Swaziland 0-0 Nigeria
  • 17-11-2015  Nigeria 2-0 Swaziland

Group Stage

  • 09-10-2016  Zambia 2- 1 Nigeria
  • 12-11-2016  Nigeria 3- 1 Algeria
  • 01-09-2017  Nigeria 4- 0 Cameroon
  • 04-09-2017  Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria
  • 07-10-2017  Nigeria 1- 0 Zambia
  • 10-11-2017  Algeria 1-1 Nigeria
nigeria world cup

EGYPT

Even before the last match, the Pharaohs had already won against Congo (2-1) and secured the first place position in group E . The infamous Mohamed Salah gave the victory to his team (63rd and 95th, sp) in the crazy atmosphere of Alexandria.

The Pharaohs had dreamed of this opportunity for what seemed like an eternity. Absent from the World Cup since 1990, the Egyptian team validated its ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia through its success in the last moments of the match against the Congo (2-1), not to mention the doubling of the Liverpool player, Mohamed Salah. Following Nigeria, Egypt is the second African nation qualified; this will be their third time playing for the World Cup – 1934 and 1990 were the two previous years.

Here is the whole journey:

First Round:

  • 14-11-2015  Chad 1-0 Egypt
  • 17- 11-2015  Egypt 4- Chad 0

Group Stage

  • 09-10-2016  Congo 1-2 Egypt
  • 13-11-2016   Egypt 2- 0 Ghana
  • 31-08-2017  Uganda 1-0 Egypt
  • 05-09-2017 Egypt 1-0 Uganda
  • 08-10-2017  Egypt 2- 1 Congo
  • 12-11-2017   Ghana 1- 1 Egypt
egypt world cup

TUNISIA

Even with a draw of 0-0 against Libya in the last match of the group stage, the Tunisian national team  finished first in their group. As a result, they got a direct ticket to the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The team, coached by Nabil Maâloul, will finally discover the World Cup in Russia after missing the two previous editions in Brazil 2014 and South Africa 2010. It is the team’s fifth time to participate in the World Cup – following the matches of 1978, 1998, 2002, and 2006. The next challenge for the Eagles of Carthage will be to win their second World Cup match, after the lone victory against Mexico at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. Tunisia was the first African nation to win a World Cup match with the golden generation of Tarek Dhiab, Hammadi Agrebi, and Sadek Sassi Attouga.

Here is the Eagles of Carthage’s complete journey to the World Cup:

First Round

  • 13-11-2015  Mauritania 1- 2 Tunisia
  • 17- 11-2015  Tunisia 2-1 Mauritania

Group Stage

  • 09- 10- 2016  Tunisia 2-0 Guinea
  • 11-11-2016  Libya 0- 1 Tunisia
  • 01-09- 2017  Tunisia 2- 1 DR Congo
  • 05-09-2017  DR Congo 2-2 Tunisia
  • 17-10- 2017  Guinea 1-4 Tunisia
  • 11-11-2017  Tunisia 0-0 Libya
tunisia world cup

MOROCCO

Thanks to their 2-0 victory over Ivory Coast, who will be absent from the competition for the first time since 2002, the Atlas Lions have qualified for their first World Cup since 1998. Although the Moroccan team has had 20 years of absence, this will be their fifth time to participate in the World Cup.

Hervé Renard’s men can now breathe and dream of their future prowess at the World Cup, and, perhaps, do better than the predecessors that had distinguished themselves at the World Cups in Mexico in 1970 and 1986, the United States in 1994, and France in 1998.

Here is the journey of the Atlas Lions:

First Round

  • 12-11-2015  Morocco 2-0 Equatorial Guinea
  • 15-11-2015  Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Morocco

Group Stage

  • 08-10-2016  Gabon 0-0 Morocco
  • 12-11-2016  Morocco  0-0  Ivory Coast
  • 01-09-2017  Morocco 6-0 Mali
  • 05-09- 2017  Mali 0-0 Morocco
  • 07-10-2017  Morocco 3-0 Gabon
  • 11-11-2017  Ivory Coast 0-2 Morocco
morocco qualified to world cup

SENEGAL

Senegal is looking forward to their participation in the second World Cup in their history. The Teranga Lions qualified for the 2018 edition in Russia because of their success (0-2) in South Africa. They had not participated in the World Cup since 2002 in Japan and South Korea, where the Senegalese had reached the quarter-finals.

Senegal’s Coach, Aliou Cisse, was the captain of the epic of 2002; he is looking forward to impressing the world of football with his team’s number of quality players from prestigious international clubs – Sadio Mane, the star of Liverpool, being one of them.

Here is the whole journey of the Teranga Lions to Russia 2018:

First round

  • 13-11-2015  Madagascar 2-2 Senegal
  • 17-11-2015  Senegal 3-0 Madagascar

Group Stage

  • 08-10- 2017  Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde
  • 02-09-2017  Senegal 0-0 Burkina Faso
  • 05-09-2017  Burkina Faso 2-2 Senegal
  • 07-10-2017  Cape Verde 0-2 Senegal
  • 10-11-2017  South Africa  0-2 Senegal
  • 14-11-2017  Senegal  2-1 South Africa
senegal qualified for world cup

