Africa’s Journey to the 2018 FIFA World Cup

The Journey is real for Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia
It is official that Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia are the five African teams chosen to represent Africa in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, held from June 14th to July 15th in Russia. The five teams secured their place after a long, two-year competition.
Here is a closer look at the journey of the five teams to the world cup:
NIGERIA
Nigeria definitively secured its qualification for the 2018 World Cup after its victory (1-0) over Zambia in Group B. The winning goal was scored by Alexis (Alex) Iwobi in the 73rd minute.
It is quite an achievement. Even before the final game against Algeria, this particular match against Zambia was enough to ensure the team’s qualifying ticket for Russia next summer. In addition to the matches of 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010, and 2014, this will be the 6th World Cup that Nigeria has the opportunity to participate in. Being the only undefeated team in this Group B, Nigeria has also preserved its unbeaten title on its land in the World Cup playoffs for 36 years.
Nigeria collected 14 points, which exceeded Zambia’s 8 points, Cameroon’s 7 points, and Algeria’s 2 points.
Here is the journey of the Green Eagles to reach the world Cup:
First Round
- 13-11-2015 Swaziland 0-0 Nigeria
- 17-11-2015 Nigeria 2-0 Swaziland
Group Stage
- 09-10-2016 Zambia 2- 1 Nigeria
- 12-11-2016 Nigeria 3- 1 Algeria
- 01-09-2017 Nigeria 4- 0 Cameroon
- 04-09-2017 Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria
- 07-10-2017 Nigeria 1- 0 Zambia
- 10-11-2017 Algeria 1-1 Nigeria
EGYPT
Even before the last match, the Pharaohs had already won against Congo (2-1) and secured the first place position in group E . The infamous Mohamed Salah gave the victory to his team (63rd and 95th, sp) in the crazy atmosphere of Alexandria.
The Pharaohs had dreamed of this opportunity for what seemed like an eternity. Absent from the World Cup since 1990, the Egyptian team validated its ticket to the 2018 World Cup in Russia through its success in the last moments of the match against the Congo (2-1), not to mention the doubling of the Liverpool player, Mohamed Salah. Following Nigeria, Egypt is the second African nation qualified; this will be their third time playing for the World Cup – 1934 and 1990 were the two previous years.
Here is the whole journey:
First Round:
- 14-11-2015 Chad 1-0 Egypt
- 17- 11-2015 Egypt 4- Chad 0
Group Stage
- 09-10-2016 Congo 1-2 Egypt
- 13-11-2016 Egypt 2- 0 Ghana
- 31-08-2017 Uganda 1-0 Egypt
- 05-09-2017 Egypt 1-0 Uganda
- 08-10-2017 Egypt 2- 1 Congo
- 12-11-2017 Ghana 1- 1 Egypt
TUNISIA
Even with a draw of 0-0 against Libya in the last match of the group stage, the Tunisian national team finished first in their group. As a result, they got a direct ticket to the FIFA World Cup in Russia.
The team, coached by Nabil Maâloul, will finally discover the World Cup in Russia after missing the two previous editions in Brazil 2014 and South Africa 2010. It is the team’s fifth time to participate in the World Cup – following the matches of 1978, 1998, 2002, and 2006. The next challenge for the Eagles of Carthage will be to win their second World Cup match, after the lone victory against Mexico at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina. Tunisia was the first African nation to win a World Cup match with the golden generation of Tarek Dhiab, Hammadi Agrebi, and Sadek Sassi Attouga.
Here is the Eagles of Carthage’s complete journey to the World Cup:
First Round
- 13-11-2015 Mauritania 1- 2 Tunisia
- 17- 11-2015 Tunisia 2-1 Mauritania
Group Stage
- 09- 10- 2016 Tunisia 2-0 Guinea
- 11-11-2016 Libya 0- 1 Tunisia
- 01-09- 2017 Tunisia 2- 1 DR Congo
- 05-09-2017 DR Congo 2-2 Tunisia
- 17-10- 2017 Guinea 1-4 Tunisia
- 11-11-2017 Tunisia 0-0 Libya
MOROCCO
Thanks to their 2-0 victory over Ivory Coast, who will be absent from the competition for the first time since 2002, the Atlas Lions have qualified for their first World Cup since 1998. Although the Moroccan team has had 20 years of absence, this will be their fifth time to participate in the World Cup.
Hervé Renard’s men can now breathe and dream of their future prowess at the World Cup, and, perhaps, do better than the predecessors that had distinguished themselves at the World Cups in Mexico in 1970 and 1986, the United States in 1994, and France in 1998.
Here is the journey of the Atlas Lions:
First Round
- 12-11-2015 Morocco 2-0 Equatorial Guinea
- 15-11-2015 Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Morocco
Group Stage
- 08-10-2016 Gabon 0-0 Morocco
- 12-11-2016 Morocco 0-0 Ivory Coast
- 01-09-2017 Morocco 6-0 Mali
- 05-09- 2017 Mali 0-0 Morocco
- 07-10-2017 Morocco 3-0 Gabon
- 11-11-2017 Ivory Coast 0-2 Morocco
SENEGAL
Senegal is looking forward to their participation in the second World Cup in their history. The Teranga Lions qualified for the 2018 edition in Russia because of their success (0-2) in South Africa. They had not participated in the World Cup since 2002 in Japan and South Korea, where the Senegalese had reached the quarter-finals.
Senegal’s Coach, Aliou Cisse, was the captain of the epic of 2002; he is looking forward to impressing the world of football with his team’s number of quality players from prestigious international clubs – Sadio Mane, the star of Liverpool, being one of them.
Here is the whole journey of the Teranga Lions to Russia 2018:
First round
- 13-11-2015 Madagascar 2-2 Senegal
- 17-11-2015 Senegal 3-0 Madagascar
Group Stage
- 08-10- 2017 Senegal 2-0 Cape Verde
- 02-09-2017 Senegal 0-0 Burkina Faso
- 05-09-2017 Burkina Faso 2-2 Senegal
- 07-10-2017 Cape Verde 0-2 Senegal
- 10-11-2017 South Africa 0-2 Senegal
- 14-11-2017 Senegal 2-1 South Africa