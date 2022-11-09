Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

Top 10 News / November 9, 2022 / By

Africa’s iconic cultural and natural heritage sites range from the snow-capped peak of Mount Kilimanjaro to the ruins of the ancient Tunisian city of Carthage and Senegal’s slave island of Goree.
However, the effects of climate change, from rising temperatures to worsening floods, now threaten to consign these and dozens of other African landmarks to history. As rich countries scramble to protect their cultural landmarks from extreme weather and rising sea levels, conservationists and researchers say African countries face additional challenges such as funding shortages and a lack of archaeological expertise.

Reuters

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here