Robot cafe opened in Kenya’s capital Nairobi last month. The robot employees, which work alongside human staff, are programmed using artificial intelligence and remotely controlled to carry out tasks. At the entrance, one robot welcomes you to the cafe. At the table, a server takes your order, which the robot then delivers. The robots are fitted with built-in trays on which food collected from kitchen staff is placed and delivered to the customer’s table.

NTV KENYA