Africa’s First Humanoid Robot “Omeife” Set To Be Officially Unveiled In Nigeria

Here’s your chance to witness history in the making, as Africa’s first humanoid robot, Omeife, is officially unveiled. Join tech leaders, the diplomatic community, and government officials from Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Africa, and more, in charting the future of technology in Africa at this pivotal event.

Invitees include: The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami; Rwandan High Commissioner to Nigeria, Stanislas Kamanzi, and other eminent personalities.

Event Theme: The Future of Artificial Intelligence in the African Tech Ecosystem

Venue: Lagos/Osun Hall, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, FCT, Nigeria.

Date: Friday 2nd December 2022 Time: 10:00 AM

Strictly by invitation. RSVP to attend in-person or virtually: https://iamomeife.com

The humanoid was created by Uniccon Group of Companies, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing technology startups that offers eclectic, innovative technology solutions to businesses and government agencies across Africa.

Omeife is a 6-foot-tall female, African humanoid that provides language as a service for businesses needing to integrate native African audiences. She is also a multipurpose and assistance robot. She speaks African languages and is programmed to have a deep understanding of African culture and behavioral patterns.