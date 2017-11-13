Africa’s Best Football Academies

Kadji Sport Academy – Cameroon

Kadji Sport Academy can be used as an example of how there are successful training centers not only in Africa, but throughout the world. This is because of the number of worldwide players who were trained in the academy. The academy is a sports training and fitness center with a Cameroon football club. It is based in the western suburbs of Douala, and founded by Joseph Kadji Defosso. In addition, they are currently playing in the second division of the Cameroonian championship.

The Kadji Sport Academy has a complex on nearly 40 hectares. It works with a philosophy that although sport remains a game, it has nonetheless become a profession that requires certain knowledge and know-how skills; for this, training is necessary. These teachings should begin very early, as it is now not extraordinary to see champions who are 18 years of age. To train these future champions, the centre has equipped itself with the best accommodations, along with talented coaches that instill in them some fundamental values: the sense of the rigor, the love of excelling while performing, personal ethics, and the pleasure of playing. The centre gives equal importance to the both studies and sports.

Kadji has been able to produce quality players who have ended up in world-class clubs, including Samuel Eto’o, Stéphane Mbia, Benjamin Moukandjo, Aurélien Chedjou, and Idriss Carlos Kameni. The centre also has a partnership with a variety of European clubs such as Atletico de Madrid, FC Sevilla, OGS Nice and more.