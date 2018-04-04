Africa’s Most Advanced Forum For Data Analytics Professionals

Corinium’s events are designed to support emerging C-suite roles and cover strategic issues rather than technical. Through the discussions at the event, senior leaders are able to gain insight into what is required to drive the promotion and usage of data analytics across their organisations.

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Africa is South Africa’s most comprehensive, strategy-based event for professionals working in data, analytics and digital. The agenda does not cover technical topics but rather high level, strategic issues that drive value from the work being done by attendees.

Africa’s Leading Data Analytics Event

Chief Data & Analytics Officer Africa has become the industry leading event that delivers the most up-to-date and valuable insight to the data analytics community.

In 2018 the event is expanding to ensure that every aspect is covered and all information needs catered for.

What can you expect at CDAO Africa 2018?

Double the number of speakers with 90 inspiring thought-leaders & practitioners

An audience of 250+ senior data analytics & data science professionals to share ideas with

The launch of the African Data Talent Summit featuring discussions between corporates & academia that will drive the future of skills development

Pre-conference focus days on AI, Financial Services & The Role of the Chief Data Officer

In-depth conversation & debate during our exclusive topic specific Corinium Connected Think{Tank} dinners

Discover the full event agenda and the current reduced price on our website.

More Info:https://coriniumintelligence.com/chiefdatanalyticsofficerafrica/