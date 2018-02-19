Africans in the winter Olympics

More African countries are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics than ever before, with Nigeria and Eritrea making their debuts. African athletes are competing in bobsled, skiing, and varied disciplines across all sports. Follow the results and schedules:

See schedule here. South Korea is nine hours ahead of London and Ghana, eight hours ahead of Nigeria and six hours ahead of Kenya. You can visit www.olympic.org to watch live.

Ghana features its first skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong.