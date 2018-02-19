More African countries are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics than ever before, with Nigeria and Eritrea making their debuts. African athletes are competing in bobsled, skiing, and varied disciplines across all sports.
Follow the results and schedules:
See schedule here. South Korea is nine hours ahead of London and Ghana, eight hours ahead of Nigeria and six hours ahead of Kenya. You can visit www.olympic.org to watch live.
Ghana features its first skeleton athlete Akwasi Frimpong.
Africans in the winter Olympics
Who among the thirteen Africans competing at the winter Olympics games do you know?
Winter Olympics 2018: Ghana’s first skeleton competitor
Athlete Akwasi Frimpong has qualified to compete as Ghana’s first Olympic skeleton athlete at the Winter Olympics.
Flying the African flag at the Winter Olympics
Thirteen African athletes, representing eight countries, are competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
South Africa’s sole competitor at OLYMPIC WINTER GAMES: Connor Wilson
Born in & raised in Johannesburg, South African Skier, Connor Wilson is the sole competitor for Team South Africa.
Nigeria Leads the Way with Africa’s First Olympic Bobsledders
Making Winter Olympics history – Nigeria will be competing in the women’s bobsled at Pyeongchang 2018.
Pyeongchang 2018 will be the African Winter Olympics
More African flags at the opening ceremony of this year’s Winter Olympics than ever before.
Sabrina Simader : First Kenyan Olympic Skier
Sabrina Wanjiku Simader -the first Kenyan female to compete at the Winter Games
Akwasi Frimpong first man representing Ghana and Africa in Winter Olympics Skeleton
Akwasi Frimpong is a Dutch-Ghanaian sprinter, bobsledder, and skeleton athlete who has won 4 bronze, 4 silver, and 8 gold medals in various national and international sport events.
Alibaba’s Olympic Ad: Kenya Ice Hockey Team Dreams Big
Alibaba’s newest Olympic advertising campaign, which pays tribute “To the Greatness of Small.”