African Youth Wellbeing Challenges At The Forefront Of The Hearth Summit Thiès

From October 7 to 9, 2024, Tostan is hosting the second edition of the Hearth Summit Thiès (Senegal), a wellbeing summit for social change. This African gathering brings together experts, community leaders, youth, artists, development actors, and government representatives for an intergenerational dialogue on the wellbeing challenges facing African youth.

Over 200 participants from all across Africa will attend the Hearth Summit Thiès, organized by Tostan in collaboration with The Wellbeing Project, under the theme: “From Eldership to Youth, an Intergenerational Dialogue on Wellbeing.” This summit offers a space for dialogue and hands-on learning around crucial topics such as ecology, parenting, art therapy, youth mental health, sexual health, the localization of development funding, and the growing role of youth in driving social change across Africa.

Intergenerational Challenges and Solutions

In Africa, young people increasingly face complex, interconnected challenges that make them vulnerable to violence, migration, and depression. Social, economic, technological pressures, and climate effects threaten their livelihoods, resulting in uncertainty about the future. These challenges negatively impact their physical, mental, and overall wellbeing.

“In the African context, where respect for the wisdom of elders is a core value, it is essential to have an intergenerational approach to address these issues. The Hearth Summit Thiès creates a space for dialogue between the past and present to inspire innovative solutions for today’s challenges and build a better future,” says Antoine Boubane, Artist and Speaker at the Hearth Summit Thiès.

Co-created with young leaders and social change agents from across Africa, the Hearth Summit Thiès reflects Tostan’s mission to bring together sustainable development stakeholders and spark a global movement for wellbeing.

“The Hearth Summit Thiès fully aligns with Tostan’s vision, bringing communities together to discuss today’s challenges and imagine collective solutions. This summit creates a space for shared ideas and mutual inspiration, aiming to build a common future based on wellbeing and solidarity,” said Dame Gueye, Senior Program Officer at Tostan.

Artistic and Cultural Immersion

In addition to thematic sessions, interactive workshops in artistic expression and active listening, as well as artistic performances, will fill the three-day event. The Hearth Summit Thiès will also offer an immersive artistic and cultural journey into the rich heritage of the Bassari community, located primarily in Senegal and Guinea-Conakry. A physical and virtual cultural exhibit will highlight the ecological wisdom of this community, their role as “Guardians of the Earth,” and their commitment to preserving their cultural and natural heritage amidst modern environmental challenges.

“This journey into Bassari culture offers a fascinating perspective on how traditions can coexist with modern sustainability issues,” said Antoine Boubane, Artist and Ritual Alchemist for the Hearth Summit.