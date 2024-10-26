African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Zambian peacekeepers celebrate 60th Independence Anniversary

Zambian peacekeepers serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) celebrated their country’s 60th Independence Day with a colourful ceremony in Mogadishu on Thursday.

Formerly Northern Rhodesia, Zambia gained independence from Britain on October 24, 1964.

The celebrations themed ‘Honouring our Heritage, Embracing our Future’ was attended by senior ATMIS officials, including the Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (DSRCC) for Somalia, Sivuyile Thandikhaya Bam, Force Commander Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma, Deputy Force Commander in charge of Operations and Plans, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka, Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics Maj. Gen. Peter Muteti, and Deputy Police Commissioner (CP) Martin Amoru, among others.

The DSRCC commended Zambia for its achievements and significant contributions to peace and security across Africa.

“I would like to commend the Government and people of Zambia for the progress made in sustaining peace as a nation and fostering solidarity among many other African countries in their quest for political and socio-economic independence,” said Mr. Bam, who presided over the event at the ATMIS Force Headquarters.

He praised Zambia’s commitment to ensuring peace and stability in Somalia through the deployment of Individual Police Officers, military staff officers, and several civilian personnel.

“The gallant Zambian men and women in uniform and civilian staff continue to demonstrate exceptional dedication, professionalism, sacrifice and leadership, as evidenced by the appointment of the first-ever AMISOM Police Commissioner in 2008 and many others in the mission,” added Bam.

Zambia Individual Police Officers train, mentor and advise the Somali Police Force (SPF), while the military staff provide support to security operations in ATMIS Area of Responsibility (AOR).

ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Kavuma, congratulated Zambia for its key contributions in the liberation of other African countries, notably Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“Zambia’s Independence Day means a lot to us as Africans as they contributed immensely to helping other countries gain independence by providing sanctuary, financial, material and moral support to many freedom fighters,” said Lt. Gen. Kavuma.

ATMIS Chief CIMIC Officer, who doubles as the Head of the Zambian Community in Somalia, Col. Lutangu Sitali, reflected on the significance of Zambia’s history and independence struggle to the freedom movement in Africa.

“It also helps us to remember the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for Zambia’s independence, granting freedom to this generation and those to come,” said Col. Sitali.

Others present at the event included officials from ATMIS, the United Nations, international partners and the Zambian community in Somalia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).