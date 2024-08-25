African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Police officers trained on security screening

Nineteen police officers serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) recently completed an intense six-day training on vehicle checkpoint screening in Hiiran region.

The training, organised by the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), aimed to enhance regional security and counter the threat of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to civilians and critical infrastructure.

At the closing ceremony, the Team Leader of ATMIS Individual Police Officers in Beletweyne, SP (Superintendent of Police) Moffat Chungu praised the training as essential in the fight against terrorism in Somalia.

“This training was insightful because it depicted the true picture of what is required of us as police officers when performing vehicle checkpoint procedures, both theoretical and practical,” said SP Moffat Chungu.

He also urged the officers to apply the knowledge and skills they had acquired to help the people of Somalia.

“We are sure that whatever has been imparted to us will never be forgotten. We will try to implement the skills learned to ensure we secure ourselves and the people of Somalia,” explained SP Chungu.

During the training, the officers were taken through several topics including, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Awareness, Explosive Hazard Awareness, Persons and Baggage Search, Improvised Explosive Devices and Vehicle Search, among others.

Inspector Priscilla Essel, from the Ghana Formed Police Unit (FPU) described the training as crucial to bolstering security in the Hiiran region.

“This vehicle checkpoint training will be very helpful and will have a big impact not only on us but also on the region,” said Inspector Essel.

In Somalia, IEDs are the preferred weapons of choice for the Al Shabaab and the indiscriminate use of explosive devices poses a significant threat to both civilians and security forces.

As a result, ATMIS is developing the capacity of the Somali Security Forces to detect and deter the use of IEDs by illegal armed groups.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).