African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) lauds Ethiopian troops for restoring peace in Hiiran Region

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has commended the Ethiopian forces for their significant contribution to restoring peace and stability in the Hirshabelle region.

Presiding over the medal ceremony in Beletweyne, ATMIS Military Chief of Staff, Brig. Gen. Kindu Gezu, praised the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) at the Mahas Forward Operation Base (FOB), for their strong relationship with the local community during their tour of duty in the Hiran region on Wednesday.

“I had a chance to watch a video of their departure from Mahas, which touched my heart. I could see the emotions of the local community, because of the strong relations between the soldiers and residents,” said Brig. Gen. Gezu.

The departing troops played a crucial role in supporting Somali Security Forces (SSF) in joint operations, mentoring Somali troops, securing Main Supply Routes (MSRs) and protecting the local community.

The Sector 4 Commander, Col. Said Waberi Harour, also praised the ENDF for their positive contribution to peace and security in Somalia. “We are here today to witness the successful completion of your tour of duty and we wish you well as you go back home and we are grateful for the job well done.”

Brig. Gen. Gezu also acknowledged the teamwork between the United Nations, ATMIS, the local community and administration in ensuring the smooth withdrawal of troops during the drawdown.

“Everybody was on board in the ATMIS troop withdrawal and everything went on successfully. It is a good spirit exhibited and we must maintain it for other activities that ATMIS will perform,” he added.

