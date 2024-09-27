African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) doctors from Level II hospital in Dhobley mentor 15 Somali Medics in specialized skills

Fifteen Somali medical personnel have completed a seven-month medical mentorship training programme conducted by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), in Dhobley, Jubaland State.

Organised by the ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) contingent, the training was to enhance the capacity of local medics and healthcare services in the region.

The ATMIS Deputy Force Commander in charge of Operations and Plans, Maj. Gen. Marius Ngendabanka, underscored the program’s importance to supporting local communities and the Somalia Security Forces (SSF) with essential medical skills. He commended the graduands for completing the training and encouraged them to diligently serve their communities.

“The commitment, dedication and discipline you exhibited during the entire mentorship programme is commendable. I urge you to practice within the confines of your training and adhere to the medical ethics and the applicable government regulations,” said Maj. Gen Ngendabanka at the graduation ceremony held at the ATMIS Level Two hospital in Dhobley.

He said the skills acquired from the mentorship program will greatly benefit the local communities. “I am satisfied that the graduates have gained the necessary theoretical and practical skills that will enable them to discharge the respective duties to the population they will serve,” said Maj. Gen. Ngendabanka.

ATMIS Sector Two Commander, Brig. Seif Salim Rashid commended the graduands for their hard work and dedication.

“They were put under a lot of learning, both practical and theoretical. I want to commend the high levels of professionalism, enthusiasm and passion exhibited during the training,” Brig. Rashid said.

He emphasized the training’s impact to strengthening local medical facilities and the Somali Security Forces, with the graduates supplementing healthcare services in the area.

“It’s now on them to integrate and assist in addressing the medical needs of the local communities where they will be working and help to improve the quality of healthcare services in Dhobley town and its environs,” said Brig. Rashid.

Being integrated into KDF medics at the ATMIS Level Two hospital in Dhobley for the mentorship training programme, it covered courses on pharmacy, laboratory, dental technology, physiotherapy and orthopaedic technology, including midwifery, pre-operative nursing, and wound care.

“We first identified the gaps in the medical needs of the community based on which we offered the training. Peace is not only the silencing of guns. This must be complemented by the availability of essential services. This engagement will ensure that there is ownership of services by the community” said the Commandant of the ATMIS Level Two Hospital, Lt. Col. Jared Kebaso.

“I’m excited to have graduated from this mentorship programme. I previously trained as a nurse, however now I have added on to be a certified orthopedic. We didn’t have this local capacity and mostly used to refer such cases to ATMIS hospital. Now I can comfortably attend to such cases,” said Lt. Abdiwahab Abdullahi, an SNA medic who graduated with a certificate in Physiotherapy and Orthopedics.

Abshiro Rashid from the Dhobley General Hospital said: “I’m happy to be graduating today. Previously I worked as an Assistant midwife, now I am taking on the role of a midwife. I will urge the ATMIS to continue with this training programme so we can support our communities”

Beyond mentorship, the ATMIS Level II hospital serves as a referral center for Dhobley General Hospital patients requiring specialised medical services and emergency surgical procedures.

Somali National Army Commander in Dhobley, Capt. Qorane Mohamed, Dhobley Deputy District Commissioner, Mukhtar Mohamed and other senior local administration officials attended the graduation ceremony.

ATMIS developed this Civil-Military-Cooperation (CIMIC) initiative two years ago to facilitate medical mentorship and training of selected medical personnel from the Dhobley General Hospital and the Somali Security Forces. The third cohort commenced training in February 2024, comprising participants from various health facilities in Dhobley, non-governmental organisations and the SSF.

A comprehensive medical training manual has been produced for the graduates to train future cohorts, ensuring programme long term sustainability for the programme.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).