African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) begins construction of solar-powered water project in Jowhar

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has commenced the construction of a solar-powered water project in Jowhar, the Hirshabelle State.

The project, launched yesterday at the Jowhar Airport Police Station by ATMIS Police Commissioner, Hillary Sao Kanu, will benefit Somali Police officers and local communities.

“We have handed over this water project to the Somali Police Commissioner, who will then pass it on to the contractor. Within 60 days, the water project will be completed and ready for use by officers and residents,” said Commissioner of Police (CP) Kanu.

The brief ceremony was attended by the Hirshabelle State Deputy Police Commissioner, Col. Hassan Kaafi, and the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) John Simons, the coordinator of the ATMIS Police Reform, Restructuring and Development (RR&D) unit.

ATMIS is implementing similar projects in Jubaland and the South West Federal Member States with funding from the Government of Kazakhstan.

The ATMIS Police Commissioner assured that the water project will improve the wellbeing of Somali Police Force officers and neighbouring communities.

“The project will enable the officers to access potable water and also prevent women and girls travelling long distance for water,” said CP Kanu. Col. Kaafi, the Hirshabelle State Deputy Police Commissioner, thanked ATMIS for its continued support to improve the welfare and wellbeing of Somali Police Force and improving policing standards. “

ATMIS Police has built for us a police station at the Jowhar Airfield and two others in Beletweyne.. They continue to conduct capacity-building training for Somali Police Force officers. We are grateful for the support,” he said.

Three solar-powered shallow wells with water storage tank facilities will be built at the Jowhar Airport Police Station, Baakin Police Station in Baidoa, and the Jubaland Police Headquarters in Kismayo.

The Government of Kazakhstan has been a long-standing supporter of ATMIS, providing much needed funds for Quick Impact Projects. Previous initiatives included the construction of 16 water wells for communities in Hirshabelle as part of the Stabilisation and Early Recovery Programme.

