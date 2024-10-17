African Union Development Agency – NEPAD Appoints Zipporah Maubane As Head Of Communications And Advocacy

The African Union Development Agency – NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mrs Zipporah Maubane as its new Head of Communications and Advocacy. With over 29 years of experience in marketing and communications, Mrs Maubane brings a wealth of expertise from global and African firms, positioning her to significantly contribute to the agency’s mission of advancing Africa’s development agenda.

Mrs Maubane is a highly accomplished executive who has held senior positions at major organizations such as The Coca-Cola Company Southern and East Africa, Altron, BP, Sasol, DPD, Zutari and the public sector. Her career has been characterized by roles focused on driving change pivotal to organizational turnaround and growth, culture transformation, brand repositioning, and reputation management. She has successfully led complex industry-wide brand and communications initiatives across multiple countries, building investor confidence and guiding organizations through strategic changes.

“I am excited to join the African Union Development Agency – NEPAD at such a critical time in Africa’s growth journey. Working alongside the team, I look forward to driving greater awareness of the transformative programmes and policies AUDA-NEPAD is driving across the continent and supporting resource mobilization efforts to ensure continued progress in developing Africa’s potential,” said Mrs Maubane.

H.E Mrs Nardos Bekele-Thomas, CEO of AUDA-NEPAD, welcomed Zipporah Maubane’s appointment, stating, “As the technical body and an African Union organ charged with driving development , we are committed to accelerating the coordination and execution of priority continental projects toward the realization of the AU Agenda 2063. We are confident that Mrs. Maubane’s extensive expertise will greatly contribute to building the Africa we want—an Africa characterized by prosperity, inclusivity, and sustainable growth.”

Mrs Maubane will be responsible for leading communications and advocacy strategies that enhance the visibility of AUDA-NEPAD’s initiatives and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders and funding partners across Africa and internationally.

Maubane holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English Literature from the University of Limpopo and Advanced Diploma in Marketing Communications from the Chartered Institute of Marketing. She is an MBA-candidate with the Institute of International Business Relations (IBR) in Berlin, Germany.