A recent report by the Mastercard Economic Institute has uncovered the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates as the leading international travel choices for Africans. According to the report, African travellers are increasingly seeking destinations that offer meaningful interactions and cultural engagement, aligning with the wider transformation in travel preferences. The report noted that African travellers now prioritise authentic encounters, cultivating deeper connections with the destinations they explore. The UK takes the forefront, offering a rich tapestry of historical landmarks and cultural attractions that resonate with travellers. With an eclectic range of attractions, from the vibrant city streets of New York to the awe-inspiring landscapes of its national parks, the US caters to a broad spectrum of interests. In an intriguing twist, the UAE’s blend of luxury experiences and cultural immersion has captured the attention of African travellers.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER