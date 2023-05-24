African Tech Leaders and Investors to Convene at Africa Tech Summit London￼

LONDON, England, 24 May 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Africa Tech Summit London has announced 12 African tech ventures who will showcase investment opportunities to investors, corporates and industry experts at the London Stock Exchange on 23rd June.

The Africa Tech Summit Investment Showcase will feature innovative ventures from Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Egypt, and Zambia. The ventures are seeking to raise between $1mn to $15mn+ in funding across a range of sectors from investors and will feature;

Astravest (Nigeria) is an investment platform that gives people access to investments in commodities, fixed income, real estate, and the information they need to trade. They help users grow stable incomes with less volatility.

Famasi Africa (Nigeria) is a digital health platform that helps people access their medications, schedule doorstep deliveries, automate monthly refills, and connect with healthcare specialists. Famasi ensures a continuous supply of medication for people with chronic illnesses.

Safiri App (Tanzania) is revolutionizing the transportation industry by automating operational activities for bus operators to increase their revenues.

Knabu (United Kingdom) is securing transaction settlement for African fintechs and banks, enabling efficient trade and transactions.

Creditchek (Nigeria) is helping lenders mitigate credit risks by verifying the creditworthiness of potential African consumers.

Waya (Kenya) is digitizing banking for underserved and unbanked Africans and immigrants in the USA by bridging the gaps present in conventional banks.

PremierCredit (Zambia) is a micro-lending platform that connects investors to borrowers, creating affordable financial options for Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (MSMEs) in Africa.

Pivo Technology Inc (Nigeria) is building financial solutions designed to meet the needs of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) in Africa’s supply chain and logistics sectors.

eBiashara Africa (Kenya) is a technology solution provider that helps businesses design, develop, and deploy innovative products across fields.

Zeal (Egypt) is a mobile payment and loyalty startup leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide merchants with data, analytics, and tools to predict consumer behaviour.

Profitshare Partners (South Africa) is disrupting traditional finance models by creating access to finance for SMEs without credit history or track record.

Quantum Analytics Limited (Nigeria) is a training platform that helps Africans and people of colour up-skill and transition into tech careers and explore global opportunities.

Andrew Fassnidge, Managing Director of Africa Tech Summit shared: “Tech funding has slowed dramatically this year across the African tech ecosystem, so we are delighted to connect and showcase these leading ventures to international investors through this year’s investment showcase at London Stock Exchange. We look forward to welcoming 300 delegates, to drive business and investment forward between Africa and Europe.”

Shortlisted ventures will connect with potential investors, corporates and gain insights from industry experts at the seventh edition of Africa Tech Summit London on June 23rd at London Stock Exchange. Final passes for the Summit are available here.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Africa Tech Summit.

About Africa Tech Summit

Africa Tech Summit (ATS) is a leading African tech conference series providing insight and networking with the African tech ecosystem in Nairobi, London and Ghana. ATSLDN is the 15th live summit from ATS and brings together tech leaders, MNO’s, banks, international investors, entrepreneurs, governments, trade bodies, media and leading ventures to drive investment and business in African tech. Africa Tech Summit London

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Email: register@africatechsummit.com

Website: www.africatechsummit.com

Twitter – AfricaTechSMT

LinkedIn – Africa Tech Summit

Facebook – Africa Tech Summit HQ

Instagram – @ats_hq

Images:

ATS Images

Media Contact:

Emily Okello

emily@africatechsummit.com

+254723449921

The post African Tech Leaders and Investors to Convene at Africa Tech Summit London￼ appeared first on African Media Agency.