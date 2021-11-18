Recent research by the University of Johannesburg has found that several indigenous African plants hold the potential to improve food and nutrition security, and combat malnutrition, with these foods having played an important role in supplying nutrition to communities during historical periods of food scarcity.
Moreover, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations estimates that only 10,000 of the 300,000 known plant species have been used for human food since the origin of agriculture.
“Only about 150–200 of these have been commercially cultivated, with only rice, wheat, maize, and potatoes supplying 50% of the world’s caloric intake.
“Presently, malnutrition is a major health problem in Africa: for example, the number of nutrition-stunted children increased from 50.4 to 58.5 million between the year 2000 to 2016,” reads the UJ report.
The secret power of African superfoods
A recent report by Knorr and the WWF titled ‘Future 50 Foods’ identified 50 foods that should be eaten more frequently owing to their high level of nutrition, the fact that they have a lower impact on the planet than animal-based foods, and are affordable, accessible and tasty.
According to the research, swopping staples such as maize and white rice for traditional superfoods fonio or spelt increases the nutrient content of a dish, while contributing to greater agrobiodiversity, making global food supply more resilient and helps safeguard these ancient variants for future generations .
“The search for nutrient-dense plants has taken us toward ancient grains, heirloom plant varieties, and less commonly cultivated crops. There is a good reason for rediscovering some of the forgotten plants,” Dr. Adam Drewnowski, Director of The Center for Public Health Nutrition at the University of Washington, states in the report.
Among the most nutrition-dense African superfoods:
- Sorghum is a genus of flowering plants in the grass family Poaceae. It originated in Africa and is now cultivated widely in tropical and subtropical regions. Sorghum is one of the best sources available for dietary fibre, high in protein, good source of iron, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, calcium, zinc and potassium. It is mainly used for making porridge, unleavened bread, cookies, cakes, couscous and malted beverages.
- Fonio (pronounced ‘phone-yo’) is an ancient West African grain that has been cultivated for over 5 000 years. This tiny grain is a member of the millet family and can be used in stir-fries, baking, salads and side dishes. Fonio can also be used as a nutrient-dense breakfast cereal.
- Moringa Oleifera is a plant that has been praised for its health benefits. It is known as drumstick tree, horseradish tree or ben oil tree, Moringa is known to support the heart, blood, liver, respiratory, skin, and digestive health. It can be enjoyed in smoothies, salads and as a tea.
- Bambara groundnuts, also referred to as Jugo beans, originates from the African continent and has been cultivated in tropical Africa for centuries. Bambara groundnuts are an important source of dietary protein, carbohydrates and fat. Bambara ground nuts can be used in a vegetarian curry or as a base for homemade vegan patties.
Educating children and adults on the value of indigenous food
Recognising the need to educate consumers of the many benefits of adding African superfoods to their diet, South African sustainable food business Local Village Foods has launched The African Harvest Table series, which features an informative guide to indigenous African ingredients for adults in the form of a coffee table book as well as a fun and engaging children’s activity book.
The book series explores the rich multitude of local ingredients from across the continent that are the cornerstones of indigenous culinary dishes. From the simple staples, such as cassava, to the seasonal delicacies like marula, the series unpacks the origins, uses and similarities of the foods that have sustained Africans for generations.
“Through rich imagery and in-depth insights, we seek to educate the young and old about the foods that sustain the people of this continent we call home.
“Our hope is that readers will find pearls of inspiration and continue alongside us in our pursuit to take African ingredients to the global banquet table,” says Local Village Foods founder Sipamandla Manqele.