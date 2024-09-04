African Nations to Sign Trade Deal Worth Billions with Indonesia

African nations are poised to sign $3.5 billion worth of deals with Indonesia at the ongoing Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali, marking a significant increase from the $600 million in agreements secured at the forum’s inaugural meeting in 2018. Vice Foreign Affairs Minister Pahala Mansury highlighted key partnerships formed through these agreements. One such partnership is a collaboration between Indonesian utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara and Tanzania Electric Supply Co. Ltd. to develop geothermal energy. Another partnership involves a health technology transfer agreement between PT Bio Farma and Ghana’s Atlantic Lifesciences Ltd. Additionally, the trade deal may see Congo and Senegal purchase aircraft from PT Dirgantara Indonesia.

SOURCE: NAIRAMETRICS

