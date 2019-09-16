African Media Agency To Steer End Fund Media And PR Activities In Africa

African Media Agency (AMA), a leading Pan-African media relations and communications firm has added the END Fund to its growing pool of prestigious clients, signaling the firm’s concerted efforts to marking a strong footprint in the media and PR industry in Africa.

The END Fund is the only private philanthropic initiative solely dedicated to ending the most common neglected tropical diseases. Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) are a group of parasitic and bacterial infectious diseases that affect more than 1.5 billion of the world’s most impoverished people, including 836 million children. These diseases include intestinal worms, lymphatic filariasis, trachoma, river blindness and schistosomiasis. Over 40% of the global NTDs burden is concentrated in sub-Saharan Africa, where the END Fund focuses majority of its work.

Since its inception in 2012, the END Fund has raised more than 118 million dollars, treated more than 140 million people with 330 million treatments at a value of more than 620 million dollars, trained over 900,000 health workers, and provided more than 10,000 surgeries to people suffering from blinding trachoma and lymphatic filariasis.

The End Fund’s engagement with AMA gives the communications firm a clear mandate to guide the END Fund’s activities in the African media landscape. Prior to this, AMA worked with the END Fund on short-term basis. The successful articulation of the END Fund’s media needs in Africa led to this long-term engagement.

In addition, the two entities have a convergence point which makes them work together easily. “AMA is not only committed to telling and amplifying positive African narratives but also enthusiastic about uplifting the status of people in Africa, hence better healthcare is something we are passionate about. We are honored to have been chosen by END FUND to help them with their agenda-setting role in the media and we believe with our team’s skills and expertise, we’ll help the END Fund mitigate NTDs,” Eloine Barry, CEO and Founder of AMA said.

The END Fund’s unique model enables them to act quickly and effectively, with proven ability to leverage efficiencies of the private sector and foster strong partnerships. Robyn Calder, executive director of the END Fund said, “We needed a like-minded partner like AMA to help us with content development as well as media strategy, in order to be able to mobilize resources from a diverse range of investors and direct them to partners who can deliver them where they will have the most impact. These strategic investments will help end the most prevalent NTDs by 2030.”

