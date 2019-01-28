African Media Agency (AMA) a leading Pan African media relations and communications firm has launched a media competition to reward the best African journalist with a fully paid trip to cover the 7th edition of the African CEO Forum taking place in Kigali, Rwanda on 25-26 March 2019.

The Africa CEO Forum (ACF) is the leading international conference dedicated to the African private sector and hosts the continent’s top CEOs, international investors, experts and high-level policy makers every year. Since its inception in 2012, ACF has attracted over 120 heads of state and ministers and hosted over 3000 leading African and international companies.

In 2018, the forum, which was held in Ivory Coast, was attended by over 1500 participants. Last year’s forum also saw representation of over 70 countries and was attended by about 150 journalists including editors, reporters and agenda setting bloggers. They got rare opportunity of interacting with the most influential African leaders, CEOS and policy makers.

For its seventh edition – 25 and 26 March 2019 – the AFRICA CEO FORUM has decided to unite its 1500 participants around a transformation agenda… What priorities must be identified to boost the level of intra-African trade and investment? What must a united Africa do to better protect its interests and industries? How can we mobilize the private sector around cross-border infrastructure and logistical projects? The goal is to use regional integration to drive private sector growth and create more African champions.

Affirming on the role the competition is going to play in the media landscape in Africa, AMA CEO Eloine Barry encouraged journalists to use this opportunity to show case their creativity and contribution by applying for the invite. “We are excited to launch this initiative as it is a recognition of the hard work from our fellow journalists but also a testimony that without them, the African narrative would still be where it was a few years ago.”

The competition is open to journalists working in Africa. This means that all African countries are eligible to participate.

Journalists and bloggers from Print, Broadcast and Online media are eligible to participate in the competition. Journalists must submit a news item that has been published by 30th December 2018 by a media house in Africa and must have a theme that is Africa-centric.

English, Swahili, French, Portuguese, and Arabic work shall be accepted for the entries.

The competition is open to any industry.

The deadline for application entry is 23:59 GMT on 28th February 2019

The winner will be announced on 4th March 2019.

TO APPLY FOR THE INVITATION PLEASE FOLLOW THIS LINK(https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd6b0UYnfkbCPiq8o1QZQQSZJ3QOZw1RXHlnQuSuGCgIt8euA/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1)

