African Media Agency Partners With Women In Africa (WIA) Initiative’s 3rd Annual WIA Initiative Summit

African Media Agency (AMA), a leading pan-African media relations and communications firm today announced its partnership with Women In Africa (WIA) Initiative’s 3rd Annual WIA Initiative Summit taking place from 27 to 28 June 2019, in Marrakech, Morocco.

WIA is an international platform dedicated to the economic development and support of leading and high potential African women. The Annual Summit in Marrakech is the annual highlight of the meetings bringing together African fresh local talents and decision-makers who are committed to transforming the continent.

This year Summit, under the theme “How Do African Women Engage the World and Create a New Paradigm?”, will bring together 500 people from 75 countries, economic, governmental and cultural leaders, as well as women’s delegations from the Middle East, the United States and Asia, in addition to women and men from the 54 countries of the continent.

Commenting on the partnership with AMA, Dr. Hafsat Abiola, Executive Chairwoman of Women in Africa noted that “AMA’s deep knowledge of the African media landscape and passion for communicating a positive African narrative will help us steer our Summit to the highest level”.

Dr. Hafsat Abiola, Executive Chairwoman of Women In Africa

According to Eloïne Barry, the CEO of AMA, this partnership underlines the relentless focus by the two organizations to improve the continent through telling a positive African narrative that uplifts and catalyzes growth on the continent. “We are excited to partner with like-minded organizations committed to sharing an authentic and positive African narrative with the world. It is the core, foundation and inspiration of all our work at the AMA,” says Barry.

AMA will use its skills and network to promote the visibility of the event.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Women In Africa and AMA.