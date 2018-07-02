African Media Agency (AMA) CEO Named In The Top 100 Most Influential People Of Africa Descent In The Media And Culture Category

African Media Agency (AMA) CEO Eloine Barry has been named in the top 100 MIPAD under Media and Culture category, an accolade that reaffirms her relentless effort to transform the African media landscape and shape positive African narrative on the global stage.

The announcement was made in Los Angeles by the executive team, honorees and partners of the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) on 25th June 2018. The 3rd category (Media & Culture) of the MIPAD global 100 Class of 2018 recognizes excellence in people of African descent from over 50 countries worldwide.

Eloine and her team from AMA have been at the fore front of shaping the Africa narrative. AMA which is founded on the core principal of availing opportunities to journalists and helping tell the positive stories of Africa has had a dramatic impact on the continent. AMA has played an important part in changing the perception of the continent by promoting a home-grown narrative.

AMA provides press release distributions, media and public relations to the most important NGOs, International Organisations, companies and communications agencies in the world. Since its inception in 2014, AMA has run over 900 campaigns, reaching thousands of African reporters and generated tens of thousands of coverage pieces for their clients.

Other notable personalities who have been shortlisted alongside Eloine include the Black Panther Cast, Nigeria’s Afro-pop singer and song writer Yemi Alade, American Football quarter back Coelin Kaepernick and Brazilian football playmaker Neymar Dos Santos.

The full list for the 3rd category (Media & Culture) of the MIPAD global 100 Class of 2018 can be accessed via this link

