African Media Agency (AMA) Announces Partnership With The USAfrica Business Expo

The event will bring together small business owners, investors, diplomats and political figures from across the continent of Africa and the five boroughs of NYC on September 20th, 2019 on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

African Media Agency (AMA), a leading pan African communications & media relations firm, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the USAfrica Business Expo slated to be held in New York, on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly, from 20 to 21 September 2019.

The USAfrica Business Expo is a B2B trade show, conference & networking event aimed at helping African businesses expand into international markets and to equally connect business owners to resources needed to be successful. Under the theme “US-Africa Opportunity for Business & Trade Development”, the event will bring together over 1400 attendees including 100+ CEO, Entrepreneurs, Top Government Leaders, Senior Executives and Diplomatic leaders.

The partnership is sparked to build on the two entities’ commitment to creating and sustaining a favorable business environment in Africa as well as helping African businesses expand into international markets. Given that Africa’s diplomats, business and political leaders continue to pursue partnerships with the United States, the USAfrica Business Expo positions New York City and the State of New York as favorable destinations for Africa’s business & political leaders looking to create new trade partnerships.

Eloïne Barry, CEO of African Media Agency

Commenting on the partnership, USAfrica Business Expo CEO, Gbenga Omotayo noted that the partnership with AMA is a solid step into the journey of building an effective platform to help increase the exports of African countries. “African Media Agency (AMA) has clearly demonstrated its immense knowledge of the African landscape and passion for communicating a positive African narrative. We’re excited to partner with AMA as we focus our combined energies serving African businesses and AMA is the perfect partner to help us fully realize our objectives”.

“We are pleased to partner with USAfrica Business Expo”, said Eloïne Barry, CEO of African Media Agency (AMA). “The organizers of the event have been putting considerable emphasis on presenting business opportunities in the United States to African businesses. This collaboration will not only enable us to shed light on business opportunities, but also further enable our clients to win even more deals and grow their business.”

AMA will use its vast skills and network to promote the visibility of the event.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of AMA & USAfrica Business Expo.