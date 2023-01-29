African Markets Offer Unique Goods and Experiences

Whether you’re looking for handcrafted souvenirs, locally-sourced produce, or traditional clothing, there’s a market for you on the continent. In this article, we will explore some of the most popular markets to visit when in Africa. From the colourful stalls of Marrakech’s souks to the bustling energy of Lagos’ Balogun market, these markets will give you a taste of the local culture and a chance to take home some unique finds. African markets are in two main forms: open-air and indoor. Many African societies rely heavily on open-air markets, which are outdoor markets that take place on a regular basis. These markets often bring together individual vendors who sell new or used goods at wholesale or retail prices, acting as a link between manufacturers and consumers. A significant portion of Africa’s informal economy is made up of these vendors.

