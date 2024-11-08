African Leaders Congratulate Trump on Winning US Election

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, has won the US presidential election, surpassing the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency and secure a return to the White House. In his victory speech, Trump celebrated what he called the “greatest political movement of all time,” pledging a “golden age” for America during his time in office. Following his win, world leaders, including several from Africa, quickly extended congratulations. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi expressed hope for peace in the Middle East as well as stronger US-Egypt ties, while South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the ongoing collaboration between the two countries. Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praised the trust of Americans in Trump’s leadership, and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed looked forward to stronger bilateral relations. Kenya’s President Ruto highlighted Trump’s “bold” approach, and Rwanda’s President Kagame acknowledged the US as a valuable partner based on shared respect and cooperation.



SOURCE: AL JAZEERA