African Innovation is Attracting More Interest from Global Investors

Top 10 News / January 25, 2022 / 1 minute of reading

As the most prominent startup accelerator in the world for the last two decades, Y Combinator influences how early-stage tech companies receive money from investors. After it announced a new standard deal two weeks ago—which will now offer startups $500,000 in two tranches instead of $125,000—investors in the US, and Europe have wondered what they would have to do to not be priced out of the most promising startups in their respective markets. Initial reactions reveal anxiety in those who think YC’s attempt at increasing its ownership in startups could work against those startups’ ability to raise funds from other willing investors. But investors in Africa seem to be optimistic about the challenge of showing their knowledge and willingness to back founders long term.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here