Despite its architectural marvel, the house, together with its co-founders, Alan Donovan and Joseph Murumbi, has had a huge impact on the Kenyan art scene. Leading Kenyan arts writer and critic, Margaretta wa Gacheru, when asked of the impact of the American Heritage House said, “It’s huge, though largely unacknowledged for several reasons; one is because when AH opened in 1972, very few Kenyan artists were working. There was Ancent Soi, Elimo Njau (who was one of 6 to co-found Kenya’s first indigenous African art gallery), Samwel Wanjau, plus a few based at Makerere University.” Secondly, “The contemporary Kenyan art scene at that time was wholly controlled by expatriates, so Donovan was easily mistaken for being just another one. There was a low level of awareness of the value of contemporary Kenyan art at the time. Plus, Donovan was also commercial, creating African crafts to sell to a tourist market. They were elegant Pan-African crafts, but still they were largely commercial.” Furthermore, according to the American Heritage House’s website, before it closed in 2003, AH had employed over 500 employees with over 50 outlets around the world and many thousands supplying items on a consignment basis. Moreso, the ‘Tuesday African Heritage Buying Day’ has slowly evolved into Maasai Markets which dot various locations in Nairobi among other areas.

Wa Gacheru further adds that, “Donovan was called by Joseph Murumbi, Kenya’s second VP, to help him fulfill his vision to create an art space where indigenous Africans could both exhibit their artworks, but also have space to create. Donovan did that, especially as he was among the first galleries in Nairobi to exhibit African artists’ work, especially artists that Murumbi was fond of. So, African Heritage held exhibitions for artists like the Kisii stone sculptor, Elkana Ong’esa, and Ugandan sculptors like John Odoch Ameny and Expedito Mwebe. These are the artists Donovan now exhibits at the Nairobi Gallery next to Nyayo House. There are many other artists that Donovan exhibited at the Gallery, including Magdalene Odondo, who now has an obe from Queen Elizabeth and others like Theresa Musoke.”

Alan Donovan first came to Africa in 1967, first in Ghana and then through the US State Department to Nigeria on a relief mission during the Biafra War. In Nigeria, Donovan would fall in love with the Oshogbo traditions, which would spur his love for African art, art he had been introduced to in his studies at UCLA. From Nigeria, Donovan would embark on his pan-African journey that would see him materialise in Kenya where, after several months in Northern Kenya with the Turkana community, he would hold his first exhibition in Nairobi. Wa Gacheru says, “Donovan has played a pivotal role in expanding the field of Kenyan crafts from jewelry to Kisii stone crafts, etc. The fact that his outlook has been quite commercial and also that he’s an American has meant his main market orientation is European, but his fashions, his architecture, his jewelry and craft lines have all been featured in global publications. He is definitely more widely known abroad than at home.”

On Donovan’s relationship with Murumbi, she says, “But he (Donovan) has been devoted to the Murumbis and done everything to ensure their memory does not die, especially as Joe (Murumbi) was, and probably still is, the biggest Kenyan art collector. That status may have changed since guys like Chris Kirubi (a Kenyan business magnet) and Jeff Koinange (media personality) are also big collectors of African art. One of the big things that Donovan has done is to advance the fusion of indigenous African treasures like the textiles which you can see at Alliance Française (Kenya) with Western concepts of fashion, utility and functionality.”

The prospect of the Obama’s taking the house has raised eyebrows among people having various views about the house’s future. Papion, a Kenyan musician who makes his own musical instruments, is reserved over such a move, stating that the house has become a national monument and treasure that has to be reserved as such in the near future. Being part of the African Heritage team, he feels at home with the treasures therein and the ambience, which he hopes his government will preserve in the absence of Alan Donovan, who is currently hospitalized.