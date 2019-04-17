African Export Import Bank Announces $500 Million Financing Facility For South Sudan

Washington DC’s historic Willard Continental Hotel hosted the first leg of South Sudan’s Investment Roadshow.



In his keynote address Dr Benedict Oramah, President of the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), announced that the bank has provided a $500 million financing facility to the government of South Sudan. “We want to help South Sudan make the investments it needs to develop.”



The majority of the funds will go towards quick impact projects and to fund advisory services in the power transmission, infrastructure and agricultural projects.



Dr Oramah added that this new facility was separate from the $200 million facility the bank has provided over the previous two years for agricultural, oil and infrastructure projects. “We are seeing a country beginning to rise from the ashes and offering opportunities to its people. Afreximbank will support those who want to go to South Sudan.”

Melissa Cook, Managing Director of African Sunrise Partners, acting as moderator for the event amplified the call to invest in the future of South Sudan. “It is not the easiest place to go into, but worth it. My banking clients are seeing demand for credit on the rise. Companies have more confidence in their future and are starting to borrow more. They are seeing improvements on the ground.”



Prominent among the entities who attended were executives representing Orrick, DSC Dredge, Bechtel, APR Energy, Kearney Africa and Northern Resources.



Welcoming the audience of US executives, bankers and investors, South Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, the Honourable Nhial Deng Nhial, assured the audience that the country is at peace and is now open for business. The government, and people of South Sudan, were eager to restart the industries that were put on hold by conflict.



The minster concluded his address by explaining that the Investment Roadshow was an opportunity to ask any questions of the delegation. “The government of South Sudan is a strong believer in the power of private enterprise to spur economic growth and deliver socio-economic development. This (Roadshow) is a golden opportunity to entice some of you to take a closer look at the investment opportunities available in South Sudan. To come take a look at what will be Africa’s newest success story.”



The delegation includes:

⚬Hon. Nhial Deng Nhial, Minister of Foreign Affairs

⚬Hon. Salvatore Garang Mabiordit, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning

⚬Hon. Onyoti Adigo Nyikwec, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

⚬Hon. Gabriel Thokuj Deng, Minister of Mining

⚬Dr. Abraham Maliet Mamer, South Sudan Investment Authority Secretary General

⚬Dr. Chol Thon Abel, Managing Director, National Oil Company

⚬Amb. Ceasar Marko, Chairman of the South Sudan Oil & Gas Commission

⚬Leaders from the private sector

The next stop for the South Sudan Investment Roadshow is the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) on 18th April 2019 at The Address Boulevard Hotel and



South Africa (Johannesburg) on 24th April 2019 at the Sandton Convention Centre.



