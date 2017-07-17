African Election Coverage: Angola At A Crossroads

The Bertelsmann Stiftung’s Transformation Index (BTI) Angola report already found in 2016 that “in the coming years, Angola’s economic and political challenges are directly linked to the perpetuation of the ‘System dos Santos’ and the increasingly pressing question of how Angola’s political actors will handle the transition”.

Contrary to widespread predictions that vice-president Manuel Vicente or the president’s son, José Filomeno dos Santos, were considered as successor, the president appointed in December 2016 defense minister and MPLA vice-president João Lourenço as his replacement. This shows that despite the centralization of power in the presidency, dos Santos still needs the party’s support. As the BTI report states, “Vicente lacks the liberation war credentials and is unpopular with the MPLA’s old guard”. Senior party members are equally likely to not have supported a dynastic succession.

The nomination of João Lourenço has been fairly well received by the general public, but the decision to appoint the minister of territorial administration, Bornito de Sousa, to the second place on the party ticket, qualifying him for the post of vice-president, has been controversial. This is due to the ministry’s involvement in voter registration, suggesting a conflict of interest. In addition, opposition parties have raised questions regarding the contracts awarded to two private companies to assist the National Electoral Commission (CNE) in the preparations for the elections due to their role in reported irregularities in the previous elections. On 3 June, UNITA organized a march in various provinces of the country to demand transparent, free and fair elections.

The MPLA’s election program has been released under the slogan “Improve what is good, correct what is wrong”. In a context that is highly intolerant of criticism of the ruling party, the admission of wrongdoing is notable. But it is unclear whether it is backed up with the political will to make the systemic changes that would be required to make effective improvements.

So far, the political leeway for João Lourenço seems small. The current president directs the candidate’s campaign leaving little space for him to introduce his own program or ideas. Any changes will depend on the development of president dos Santos’ health.

Rumors about a prolonged illness have been circulating for years, with the president having spent repeated periods of time in Spain for medical treatment. Should dos Santos’ health deteriorate quickly or should he pass away (as suggested early in May in some social media channels) before the official transfer of power after the elections, the consequences are difficult to predict. But they are likely to change Angola for good.

