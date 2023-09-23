African Countries are Having to Campaign Hard for Changes to an International Financial System

African political and business leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have stressed the need to drive investment to help the continent’s countries address the green energy transition, and therefore boost their economies, while also adapting to the extreme weather conditions. Kenya’s President William Ruto said there was an inaccurate perception that investments in African countries are risky, unfairly holding back the flow of funds needed. Nigeria’s president also called for a change in approach to investment opportunities during his address to the General Assembly. “Continental efforts regarding climate change will register important victories if established economies were more forthcoming with public and private sector investment for Africa’s preferred initiative,” Bola Tinubu told delegates.



SEMAFOR