enya’s Gor Mahia opened the African Confederation Cup group phase on Sunday with a shock 4-2 victory over Egyptian giants Zamalek in Nairobi.

A brace from Rwanda’s Jacques Tuyisenge helped the hosts secure a memorable win, having gone behind early on.

Zamalek went ahead after seven minutes through Egypt’s Ibrahim Hassan who struck from outside the box.

Gor worked hard for an equaliser with Tuyisenge scoring the first of his two goals 18 minutes later.

The Rwanda international found the back of the net again with a 38th minute header to put the Kenyan side 2-1 up, but that advantage only stood for six minutes.

Ibrahim Hassan, who scored Zamalek’s opener, pounced on a Gor mistake and found the back of the net to make it 2-2 going into the break.

In the second half, Nicholas Kipkirui made it 3-2 to Gor after 51 minutes, and the hosts withstood an onslaught of Egyptian pressure to seal the victory in stoppage time through the experienced Dennis Oliech who made it a famous 4-2 win for the Kenyan side.

The result put Gor Mahia top of Group D ahead of the late kick-off in Algiers between NA Hussein Dey and Angola’s Petro Atletico.

In other results in Africa’s second tier club competition, Zesco United won the Zambian derby beating Nkana 2-0 in Group C in Ndola thanks to goals from John Ching’andu and Lazarous Kambole.

In that same group, Sudan’s Al Hilal beat Asante Kotoko of Ghana 1-0 in Omdurman.

The Confederation Cup holders Raja Casablanca, under new coach Patrice Carteron, were held to a 1-1 draw away to fellow Moroccan side Hassania Agadir in Group A.

The other Moroccan side in that group, Renaissance Berkane, also drew 1-1 away to Otoho Oyo of Congo Brazzaville.

In Group B, Nigeria’s Enugu Rangers took an early lead in the standings thanks to a 2-0 win over Salitas of Burkina Faso in Enugu.

Goals from Godwin Aguda and Isaac Loute gave the Nigerians the victory who move above CS Sfaxien on goal difference after the Tunisian side won 1-0 away to their compatriots Etoile du Sahel in a derby match in Sousse.

Group winners and runners-up will qualify for the African Confederation Cup quarter-finals

Source – BBC Sport