5 Christmas Traditions To Mark the Festive Season in Africa

Durban, South Africa

In South Africa the sunny weather draws many people to the outdoors. Naturally this would lead to the kingdom of the Zulu’s KwaZulu Natal (KZN). Families go for braai’s as well as picnics outdoors at various parks and zoos including the Natal zoological gardens. Many people however prefer to spend Christmas on the beach.

The beaches are also a big draw card for tourists. One of the busiest areas is Ballito. It’s said that in Ballito there is a beach for every occasion. The KZN Christmas Markey Festival continues to draw in crowds; organisers have promised that this year’s event will be the biggest with different vendors selling Christmas themed merchandise.