African Association of Energy Journalists and Publishers (AJERAP) Invites Oil, Gas Leaders, Others to One-On-One Engagement With Mr Julius Rone Tomorrow, October 2, 2024

The African Association of Energy Journalists and Publishers, AJERAP (https://AJERAP.org/), whose members, including journalists, analysts are committed to promoting accurate reportage and analysis of the energy, environment, sustainability, and related sectors from an African perspective, has concluded plans to host the Group Managing Director/CEO of UTM Offshore Limited, Mr. Julius Rone, OFR, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, at 11 am, Central African Time, CAT.

Key issues

The event is important as Mr. Rone, a leading African oil and gas leader, would provide insight into many issues, including the establishment of UTM Offshore Limited, the floating LNG project, the final investment decision, FID, and expected impact on Nigeria, Africa, and the global economy.

He would also touch on other issues, including Africa’s energy poverty, the global energy transition, the quest for energy security and investing in Africa’s energy, thus lighting the path of potential investors and other stakeholders interested in staking their resources in the continent.

His profile

Mr. Julius Rone is an alumnus of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile–Ife, and the University of Calabar where he attained his advanced diploma and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration respectively.

He is a seasoned administrator with vast experience spanning over a decade in the public sector and a member of several professional bodies and philanthropic organizations.

Mr. Julius Rone came on board as Charge De’ Affairs of the UTM Group of companies, viz: UTM Offshore Limited; UTM FLNG Limited; UTM Energy Limited; UTM Dredging Limited; UTM Engineering and Construction Limited: UTM Properties Limited; UTM Logistics and Marine Services Limited; MWS Allied Services Limited; Water Petroleum Limited; SBM Limited; UTM Ghana Limited; UTM-CTK Ghana Limited.

He is a seasoned businessman and a renowned philanthropist and promoter of the Julius and Yutee Rone Foundation and holds a membership portfolio in the following professional bodies viz: The Institute of Directors (IoD); American Society of Administrative Professionals (ASAP); American Management Association (AMA); International Association of Administrative Professionals (IAAP) USA; Association of Associate Executives (AAE) etc. Mr. Rone is married with children.

Moderators

The event would be anchored by two leading African journalists – Sanna Camara and Allen Atwine, from The Gambia and Uganda, respectively.

Invitation

The organizers said the event would be relevant to industry leaders, financiers, scholars, consultants, contractors, policymakers, government officials, opinion leaders, community leaders, students, journalists, and analysts in Africa and other continents.

