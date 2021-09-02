Africa is arguably one of the best places to visit when you want to experience the thrill of a lifetime. What better way to eliminate the boredom caused by the pandemic than to take an extended vacation to the mysterious continent, where adventure awaits you at every step. Let us take a quick look at the top attractions in Africa:
- Victoria Falls
These gorgeous waterfalls are located right on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. The falls area is called the ‘Adventure Capital of all of Africa” and with good reason. Here you can do anything and everything from bungee jumping, to white water rafting to taking a really calming luxury boat cruise.
- Visit the Great Pyramids of Egypt
The Pyramid of Cheops is the only surviving wonder amongst the seven wonders of the ancient world. Until the construction of the Eiffel tower, it was the tallest man-made structure in the world. Apart from that, there are the pyramids of Giza and the enigmatic Sphinx. All of these great wonders are still in pristine archeological condition and attract millions of tourists every year.
- Climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania
Snowfall in Africa? Yes, you heard it right. The snow-capped peak of this nearly 20,000 feet mountain is worthy of a trek in its own right. But that is not all. It is also home to the truly majestic SilverBack mountain gorilla. Arguably, the largest and most powerful gorilla species around. You will be able to travel through thick rainforests and watch them in their own habitat.
- South Africa’s unique Table Mountain
Table Mountain is known to be one of the single most iconic landmarks on the planet, and for a very good reason too. Here you will be able to catch a glimpse of a truly beautiful backdrop of the city of Cape Town. Not only can you see the city’s skyline but the coast as well. You can get there via a hiking trail or even buy a cable car ticket to enjoy the view without the sweat.
- Drive through Kruger National Park
A visit to Africa is incomplete without driving through a national park choke-full of wild baboons, hyenas, zebras, and the apex predators who hunt them, especially the big cats. You can spend many hours taking pictures and making videos of these magnificent creatures in one of the greatest national parks in the world.
Speaking of driving around, it would definitely benefit you if you equipped yourself with an international driving permit to travel abroad with a car. Places like national parks and other out-of-the-way trails are best explored in a vehicle of one’s choice. This way you will be able to interact with the locals, participate in their cultural activities while retaining your independence.
- Conclusion
Taking a trip to Africa is a great way of enjoying a truly memorable vacation. From climbing the highest mountain on the continent to checking out awesome waterfalls and magnificent wildlife you can do it all in Africa.