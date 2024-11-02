Africa50’s First Investment in the e-mobility Space Supports the Greening of Public Transport in East Africa 

Kenyan electric bus solutions startup BasiGo has raised US$41.5 million in Series A funding to help it scale operations in its home market and elsewhere in Africa. BasiGo provides state-of-the-art electric buses along with charging and maintenance services for bus operators, making these vehicles affordable through a financing model that allows operators to pay for the battery and charging separately from the bus through a pay-as-you-go financing arrangement. BasiGo will use the funding to deliver 1,000 electric buses in East Africa in the next three years, while also enabling the company to expand to new vehicle types and new markets.

