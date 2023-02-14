Africa Will Be Responsible for the Second Largest Growth in Gas Supply by Volume

The continent’s gas share in the global market will increase to over 11% of all gas supplies by 2050, according to a report by Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), from 6% in 2021. Production is projected to increase from 260 billion cubic meters in 2021, to 585 billion cubic meters in 2050, on the back of the maximal exploitation of local energy resources by governments. GECF is an intergovernmental organization that provides a framework for exchanging experience and information among its 12 member countries and seven observer countries. From Africa, the report features Algeria, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Nigeria, Angola, and Mozambique. According to the report, the demand for natural gas in the continent will rise by 82% by 2050, and gas will account for 30% of Africa’s energy mix. With renewables, gas will be crucial in driving energy access across the continent.

SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA