Africa Walk 2023: Africa’s Creative Industry Takes Center Stage

Africa has a phenomenal creative industry, and it is poised to become a huge growth engine for the continent. Happening currently in Dakar and Lagos, the annual Africa Walk conference is a gathering of investors, policy makers and African companies focused on developing this important sector. The organizers aim to challenge the negative stereotypes often portrayed in the media, offering a more nuanced and positive view of the continent’s potential for growth and development. Africa’s creative economy generates billions of dollars in yearly revenue and creates thousands of jobs, but the rapidly growing industry is yet to catch up with some of its global counterparts.

CNN